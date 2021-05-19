BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.48. BIT Mining shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

