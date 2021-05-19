Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $61.18 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $97.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $61.18 or 0.00171009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00474212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00221276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.