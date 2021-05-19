Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Capitalization of $109,460.19 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $109,460.19 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00411470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00164104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00202149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

