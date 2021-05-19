BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 45% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $560.47 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 55% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021594 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

