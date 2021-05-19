BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.