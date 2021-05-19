Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises 1.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Autoliv worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 82.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Autoliv by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

