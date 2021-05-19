Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sabre by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SABR stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

