Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.