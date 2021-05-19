Black Swift Group LLC Increases Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DTEC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

