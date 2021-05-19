Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000.

BATS EFG opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

