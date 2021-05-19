BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ BL opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,133 shares of company stock worth $15,531,097. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.