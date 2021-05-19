BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $35,447.84 and approximately $33.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008086 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.