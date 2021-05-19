Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $750,158.21 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

