BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDPYF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF opened at $47.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.