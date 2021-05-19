BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 64 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,210.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $831.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,079.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.