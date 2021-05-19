BOLT 24-Hour Volume Hits $729,976.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $729,976.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

