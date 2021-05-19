Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.15

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.85 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.98.

BBD.B opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.42. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

