Boolberry Price Tops $0.0155 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Boolberry has a market cap of $205,094.65 and approximately $28.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.00553084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.