Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli Sells 12,500 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOOT opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

