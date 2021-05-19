Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 182.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

