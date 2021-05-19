Bouygues (BOUYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Bouygues to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.