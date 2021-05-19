Bradley D. Tilden Sells 8,266 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $576,553.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

