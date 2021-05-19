Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

