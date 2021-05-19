Brian Mcgee Sells 9,042 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GPRO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,087. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $23,432,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

