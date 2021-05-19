Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

BFAM stock opened at $136.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $104.54 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,673. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $7,292,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

