Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

