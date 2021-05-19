Britt Morries Sells 3,100 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 113.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Palomar by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Palomar by 198.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

