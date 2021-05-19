Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells $17,280.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,162 shares in the company, valued at $579,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

