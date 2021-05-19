Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chiasma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chiasma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

