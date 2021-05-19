Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

