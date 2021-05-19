Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $19,205,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 103,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,198. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

