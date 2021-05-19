Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.