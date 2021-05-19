Brokerages Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Magnite stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. Magnite has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,566 shares of company stock worth $12,634,259. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

