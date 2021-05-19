Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

APOG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $967.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

