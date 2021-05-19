Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.17 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 573.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 326.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $445,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.66. 353,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26. Lear has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.