Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) PT at €45.09

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.77 ($56.20).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGO. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA:SGO traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €54.56 ($64.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.45.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

