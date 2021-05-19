Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $16.75

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $420.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

