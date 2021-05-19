Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $15.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 457,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

