Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Target Price at €83.33

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.33 ($98.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KGX shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €85.66 ($100.78). 163,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.68.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.