Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $523.78

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000.
Shares of NYSE RH traded down $23.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.45. 9,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
