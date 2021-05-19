Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $40.64

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,662 shares of company stock valued at $8,154,987 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. US Foods has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

