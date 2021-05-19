Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $15.36

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 769.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,493,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.