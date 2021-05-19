Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target at $65.33

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research firms recently commented on GRA. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

