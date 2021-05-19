Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price at $5.63

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.15 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

