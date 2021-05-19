Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $134.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.72 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

