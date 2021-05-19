Brokers Set Expectations for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.02. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.40%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

