Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Bar Harbor Trust Services’ 7th Largest Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 74,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.