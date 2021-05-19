Bruni J V & Co. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,545 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 1.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

