(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

BTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.