BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

